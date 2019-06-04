Astros' Korey Lee: Drafted 32nd overall by Astros

The Astros have selected Lee with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Lee has a big arm behind the dish and big raw power, but hadn't produced much prior to his junior year at Cal. However, he really hit this season, and while his defense (beyond controlling the running game) is suspect, the Astros are not opposed to drafting players they think will hit with the hope that they can find a spot for them. He is a below-average runner and will strike out a lot, so Lee could develop into a one-category roto catcher who also gets starts at designated hitter.