Lee (groin) rejoined the Triple-A Sugar Land lineup Friday and has gone 10-for-17 with a home run, four doubles, six runs and five RBI in his last three games.

Lee missed just a couple days of action last week with a left groin injury before returning to the lineup with a bang over the weekend. The 24-year-old maintains a spot on the 40-man roster, but he's at least fourth on the organizational catching depth chart with all of Martin Maldonado, Yainer Diaz and Cesar Salazar up with the big club at the moment.