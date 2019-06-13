Astros' Korey Lee: Reporting to Tri-City

Lee will report to short-season Tri-CIty of the New York Penn Leauge on Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Lee, who was Houston's first-round draft pick (32nd overall) in 2019 out of California, signed with the organization Wednesday. Lee and the Valley Cats make their season debut Friday at Vermont. With a dearth of catching prospects in the system, Lee could move quickly up the minor-league chain.