Tucker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Yankees.

Tucker is now one home run shy of reaching the 20-20 threshold for a consecutive season. He's hit six homers in 19 games since the All-Star break while going 25-for-71 (.352) with a 1.133 OPS in that span. Overall, Tucker's slash line is up to .299/.377/.513 with 75 RBI, 60 runs scored and 20 stolen bases across 454 plate appearances this year.