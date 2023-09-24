Tucker went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, one RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Royals.

Tucker has hit safely in 13 of 19 games in September, but he's batting just .214 (15-for-70) this month. He's also picked up three steals this month, giving him 29 in 34 attempts this season. The star outfielder is batting .282 with an .878 OPS, 28 home runs, 109 RBI, 90 runs scored, 33 doubles and four triples over 150 games. With a little over a week left in the season, he still has a chance at securing his first 30-30 campaign.