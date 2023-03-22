Astros general manager Dana Brown said Wednesday that Tucker's ankle sprain is considered minor, and the outfielder is expected to be fine, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tucker tweaked his ankle while playing for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, but he was examined by Astros personnel at their spring training complex Wednesday and doesn't appear to be at much risk of missing Opening Day. It's not clear if he'll be able to play in any of the Astros' remaining four Grapefruit League games, however.