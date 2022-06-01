Tucker is starting in right field and batting second in Wednesday's series finale versus the Athletics.

Tucker exited Saturday's loss to the Mariners early with a foot injury but he avoided any structural damage. He'll now return to the lineup after missing three consecutive games. Prior to the short absence, Tucker went 2-for-18 with a homer, three RBI and two runs in his previous six games. Overall, the outfielder has had a disappointing season, producing a .239/.335/.439 slash line over 155 at-bats in 45 games.