Astros' Kyle Tucker: Back-to-back three-hit games
Tucker went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs for Triple-A Fresno in its 5-3 win over Round Rock on Tuesday.
Tucker is riding a nine-game hitting streak and has recorded three hits in five of those contests, propping his season average back up over .300. The double Tucker recorded Tuesday was his 22nd of the season, vaulting him into third in the Pacific Coast League in that category. The 21-year-old's .191 ISO is still well behind what he posted between High-A and Double-A in 2017, but considering the upgrade in competition as well as his age relative to level, Tucker has justified his status as the Astros' top position prospect.
More News
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Reaches base five times Monday•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Homers as part of three-hit effort•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Impressive patience at Triple-A•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Will open season at Triple-A•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Optioned to minors camp•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Won't make Opening Day roster•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?