Tucker went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs for Triple-A Fresno in its 5-3 win over Round Rock on Tuesday.

Tucker is riding a nine-game hitting streak and has recorded three hits in five of those contests, propping his season average back up over .300. The double Tucker recorded Tuesday was his 22nd of the season, vaulting him into third in the Pacific Coast League in that category. The 21-year-old's .191 ISO is still well behind what he posted between High-A and Double-A in 2017, but considering the upgrade in competition as well as his age relative to level, Tucker has justified his status as the Astros' top position prospect.