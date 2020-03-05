Astros' Kyle Tucker: Baker sees improvement
Tucker is hitless in 16 spring at-bats, but Astros manager Dusty Baker sees signs that his swing is coming around, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The 6-foot-4 Tucker has a long swing from the left side of the plate, and Baker points out the long-lever guys take a little longer to get their timing down. The manager believes there's still plenty of time for Tucker to get his timing down in time for Opening Day. He currently leads the Astros with 16 spring at-bats. At present, there isn't a starting job for Tucker, but he will push Josh Reddick in right field.
