Tucker went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Mariners.

Tucker was one of three Astros players (along with Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley) to collect three hits in the contest, and he reached double figures in both homers and steals with a second-inning long ball and eighth-inning theft. Among major leaguers, Tucker is the only player to have at least 10 homers and 10 steals so far this season. He's accompanied those numbers with a .259/.356/.477 slash line across 202 plate appearances.