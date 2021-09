Tucker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the A's.

He broke up Sean Manaea's shutout bid in the seventh inning with his 28th homer of the year, but it was all the offense the Astros could muster. Tucker has put together the breakout campaign many expected in 2021, slashing .293/.359/.555 through 133 games with 14 steals, 80 runs and 88 RBI in addition to his long balls.