Tucker went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Wednesday's loss against the Dodgers.

Tucker took Kenley Jansen deep in the ninth inning for his 21th long ball of the campaign, but it wasn't enough to spark a late comeback for Houston. The slugging outfielder has hits in all but one of his last nine games, going deep thrice and slashing an impressive .324/.410/.676 during that nine-game span.