Tucker (foot) doesn't expect to be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the A's but should be available off the bench, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tucker is set to sit out the third straight game since exiting Saturday's game with left foot discomfort, but a recent MRI showed no structural damage, and he was able to do some running in the outfield Tuesday. It appears the 24-year-old has avoided a serious injury, and there's a chance he's back in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale.