Manager Dusty Baker said Monday that Tucker (illness) is expected to return "mid to late this week," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tucker has been on the COVID-19 injured list since Wednesday and lost 10 pounds while battling a stomach bug despite never testing positive for the virus. He felt good after taking batting practice Sunday, and the team was optimistic that the outfielder could return during the three-game series against Baltimore. While it's not yet clear when Tucker could be activated, he still appears to be relatively close to returning.