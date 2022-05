Tucker went 2-for-5 with two home runs, two runs and six RBI in a 13-4 win against the Red Sox on Tuesday.

Tucker contributed a two-run shot as one of five second inning home runs for Houston and tacked on a grand slam in the fourth to push his tally to seven. After a sluggish April, the 25-year-old is up to a .294/.446/1.015 line through 15 May games.