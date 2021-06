Tucker is getting a routine day off Thursday against the Red Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It's worth noting that he fouled a ball off his knee Tuesday, but it sounds like more of a rest day than an injury situation. Tucker has been on a tear at the plate for a few weeks, hitting .344/.408/.645 with six home runs and three steals over his last 93 at-bats. Chas McCormick will start in right field and bat seventh.