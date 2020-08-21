Tucker went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Rockies.

Tucker was once again a big part of the Astros' offense, recording an RBI triple in the second inning. Three frames later, he came through with an RBI single to bring the score to 10-3. Tucker performed well in the team's past four games -- two at home and two on the road -- against the Rockies, delivering seven hits in 15 at-bats with four extra-base hits. Overall, Tucker is hitting .239/.268/.478 across 97 plate appearances this season.