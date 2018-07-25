Tucker hit a pinch-hit, two-run triple in Tuesday's 8-2 extra-inning win over the Rockies.

Tucker jumped on the first pitch he saw, lacing the first triple of his career to right-center field to break open a close game in the top of the 10th inning. The RBI were his first in 12 games. The rookie entered Tuesday's game hitting .139 (5-for-36) and had started just twice in the last five games as Tony Kemp has been given more opportunities.

