Astros' Kyle Tucker: Delivers first career triple
Tucker hit a pinch-hit, two-run triple in Tuesday's 8-2 extra-inning win over the Rockies.
Tucker jumped on the first pitch he saw, lacing the first triple of his career to right-center field to break open a close game in the top of the 10th inning. The RBI were his first in 12 games. The rookie entered Tuesday's game hitting .139 (5-for-36) and had started just twice in the last five games as Tony Kemp has been given more opportunities.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...