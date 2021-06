Tucker went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Thursday's 12-8 loss to Boston.

Tucker delivered all three baserunners with a two-out double in the fifth inning, which extended his hitting streak to five games. He's 8-for-22 with five RBI and four doubles during the streak. He's been on a tear since early May, batting .348 (39-for-112) with 24 RBI over 28 games. Tucker ranks second on the team with 40 RBI.