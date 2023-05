Tucker went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Cubs.

Tucker stepped up with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, and he delivered a two-run single. The outfielder has tallied at least one RBI in four of his last six games. For the season, he's slashing .275/.354/.444 with six home runs, 29 RBI, 17 runs scored, six stolen bases and eight doubles through 43 contests.