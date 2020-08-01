Tucker went 3-for-5 with four RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 9-6 win over the Angels.

Tucker sparked a four-run rally in the second inning with a two-RBI double, and he came around to score on Jose Altuve's fielder's choice. Tucker scored again on a George Srpinger sacrifice fly in the fourth. In the sixth, the 23-year-old Tucker ripped a two-run single to complete a big showing at the dish. The outfielder raised his batting average to .286, and he now has five RBI and six runs scored in six games. More performances like Friday's could get Tucker into a better spot in the lineup, at least when facing right-handed pitchers.