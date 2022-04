Tucker went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI on Wednesday against the Rangers.

Tucker was a late addition to Wednesday's lineup after originally getting a scheduled day off. However, he delivered a bases-clearing double in the fifth frame to account for all of his RBI and to put the Astros up 4-2. After a slow start to the season, Tucker has collected five hits in his last 12 at-bats while driving in seven and scoring once.