Tucker went 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-3 loss against the Tigers.
Tucker was responsible for most of the offense for the Astros in the loss Tuesday. The outfielder singled home Alex Bregman in the first, and then connected on a solo homer off Matt Manning that gave Houston a 2-1 lead in the fourth. It's the second homer of the season for Tucker, and he's hitting .300/.462/.600 over the first five games of the 2023 campaign.
