Tucker went 2-for-4 with two RBI, one run scored and a walk in Monday's 9-7 loss to the Orioles.

Tucker walked and hit a pair of singles to reach base safely three times. He drove in Yordan Alvarez in the fourth inning and Michael Brantley in the seventh. Tucker scored in the ninth frame on a Robel Garcia single. The 24-year-old is slashing .269/.331/.492 with 13 home runs and 46 RBI in 290 plate appearances. He is batting .346 over his last seven games.