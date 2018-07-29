Tucker is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers.

Tucker is on the bench for the fourth time in six games after Saturday's 0-for-3 showing dropped his batting average to .143 through his first 46 plate appearances in the big leagues. A .188 BABIP has certainly hindered Tucker, but the 21-year-old may need to pick up the pace offensively in his subsequent opportunities to avoid a demotion to Triple-A Fresno.