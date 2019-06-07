Tucker was named the Player of the Month for the month of May in the Pacific Coast League, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tucker slugged .741 with 11 home runs and 28 RBI over 108 at-bats during the month for Triple-A Round Rock. This comes after a wretched April when he hit just .165. He's had nearly 700 plate appearances at Triple-A and is positioning himself for a callup. That could happen later this summer, but for now, the Astros are content let him get everyday at bats for the Express.