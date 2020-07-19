With Yordan Alvarez (undisclosed) unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, Tucker has emerged as one of the players that will receive playing time as the designated hitter, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

Tucker, a highly regarded prospect and defensively sound outfielder, doesn't profile as a DH, but he currently doesn't have a path to consistent playing time in 2020. Josh Reddick is blocking him in right field. Tucker's first exposure to MLB in 2018 did not go well, but his second time around in 2019 was considerably better, and he feels he can handle the routine of being the DH.