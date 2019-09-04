Astros' Kyle Tucker: Enters for injured Springer
Tucker entered Tuesday's game after George Springer left with a head injury and went 0-for-2 in a 4-2 loss to the Brewers.
Springer was carted off the field after making a catch and slamming his head into the wall during the fifth inning. Josh Reddick moved to center field while Tucker entered to play right. This was Tucker's first action since getting called up. He is not a center fielder by trade, so he won't be a direct replacement for Springer, whose condition is not immediately known but more should be revealed over the team's off day Wednesday.
More News
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Officially gets callup•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Set to join team Monday•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Turns in 30-30 campaign at Triple-A•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: May have landing spot in September•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Mashes two homers at Triple-A•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Makes first start at first base•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...