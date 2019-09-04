Tucker entered Tuesday's game after George Springer left with a head injury and went 0-for-2 in a 4-2 loss to the Brewers.

Springer was carted off the field after making a catch and slamming his head into the wall during the fifth inning. Josh Reddick moved to center field while Tucker entered to play right. This was Tucker's first action since getting called up. He is not a center fielder by trade, so he won't be a direct replacement for Springer, whose condition is not immediately known but more should be revealed over the team's off day Wednesday.