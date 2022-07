Tucker is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.

Tucker, who went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI in Wednesday's 7-4 loss, looks to be receiving some maintenance with the Astros and Royals facing a quick turnaround for Thursday's series finale, which begins at 2:10 p.m. ET. Chas McCormick will pick up a start in right field in place of Tucker, who had started in every game for Houston dating back to June 1.