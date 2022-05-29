Tucker was removed in the sixth inning of Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Mariners with left foot discomfort, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. He went 1-for-2 with a base hit prior to departing.

Following the game, manager Dusty Baker noted that he decided to remove Tucker from the contest after he noticed the outfielder limping earlier in the day. Tucker is expected to undergo precautionary tests early Sunday, but at this stage, the Astros are viewing him as day-to-day and don't believe he'll require a trip to the 10-day injured list.