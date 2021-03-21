Tucker made his first spring start in center field and went 0-for-2 with a walk in Saturday's game against St. Louis.

It appears Houston manager Dusty Baker is preparing a contingency plan should Myles Straw not hit sufficiently enough to warrant a full-time starting gig in center field. Tucker has one inning of experience in center field, and Baker doesn't want to throw him out there during the regular season without some exposure during the spring. "You try to play as many different scenarios as they come up during the season," Baker told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "You hate to just throw them out there during the season and all of a sudden, without notice or warning, before having any time out there." The outfield configuration in Saturday's game had Straw in left, Tucker in center and Michael Brantley in right. Houston also has Aledmys Diaz to play left field.