Astros' Kyle Tucker: Extends hit streak to 14
Tucker went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run for Triple-A Fresno on Monday, extending his hitting streak to 14 games.
Tucker is hitting .508 (30-for-59) during his 14-game run and belted his 11th home run of the season. While his power numbers are down slightly compared to 2017, Tucker's .908 OPS is right in line with his career trajectory. Results in the hitter friendly Pacific Coast League can skew a prospect's projections, and Tucker's .369 BABIP could be viewed as a product of the PCL, but the 21-year-old has hit well at every level before Fresno and his arrival in Houston remains highly anticipated.
