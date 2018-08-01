Tucker entered Tuesday's game after George Springer was removed due to a shoulder injury. He went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in a 5-2 win over the Mariners.

Starting left fielder Tony Kemp slid over to center field to take Springer's spot, while Tucker came in to play left field. He's seen his playing dry up significantly since his callup, having started twice in the last 10 days, but could get a start in Wednesday's series finale against the Mariners. Over 50 plate appearances, Tucker is hitting .156 with a .462 OPS.