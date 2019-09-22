Tucker went 2-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Angels.

Tucker's disastrous introduction to major-league pitching in 2018 (.141, 64 at-bats) has given way to a more confident hitter in 2019. Since joining the Astros in September, the 22-year-old is batting .313/.340/.542 with two home runs and nine RBI over 50 plate appearances. He's had close to 1,000 plate appearances at the Triple-A level, so a spot on the major-league roster to start 2020 appears likely.