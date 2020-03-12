Astros' Kyle Tucker: Finds groove after slow start
Tucker has eight hits in his last 13 at-bats after going 0-for-16 to start Grapefruit League play.
Tucker played first base in Wednesday's game against the Nationals and handled himself well. He played some first base in 2019 but would be an emergency option during the 2020 season. Tucker's primary path to playing time is to out-perform Josh Reddick in right field or assume the designated hitter spot should Yordan Alvarez's knee woes persist.
