Tucker went 4-for-4 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Royals.

After compiling a 30-30 season for Triple-A Round Rock prior to his promotion to the majors, Tucker has continues to showcase his five-category fantasy upside, slashing .353/.389/.529 through his first 12 big-league games of the year with a homer and three steals. The Astros are fighting with the Yankees for the best record in the American League and aren't about to take their foot off the gas down the stretch, but Tucker is earning his playing time regardless.