Tucker went 4-for-5 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Mariners.

Tucker opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning. In the sixth, Tucker got aboard with a single, then stole second before advancing to third and ultimately scoring on two wild pitches by Mariners reliever Casey Sadler. The 23-year-old Tucker is slashing .276/.327/.542 with nine homers, seven steals, 42 RBI and 32 runs scored in a breakout campaign.