Tucker went 4-for-4 with a double, a grand slam and two additional runs scored in Monday's victory over the Rangers.

Tucker doubled in the first inning to extend his hit streak to 10 games before crushing a grand slam off Martin Perez in the second, extending Houston's lead to 6-0. The 26-year-old outfielder has gone 17-for-39 (.436) with four homers and 14 RBI over the course of his streak. Tucker's proven to be a top-tier fantasy option again this season -- he's now slashing .295/.370/.487 with 13 homers, 55 RBI, 44 runs scored and 14 stolen bases through 350 plate appearances on the campaign.