Tucker went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI on Thursday against the Tigers.

Tucker delivered a walk-off single to tally his 16th RBI of the season. After a slow start to the campaign, Tucker has hit .413/.451/.630 with two home runs, 12 RBI and five runs scored across his last 13 games. Though Tucker's numbers on the season remain a bit deflated as compared to career baselines, he has quickly calmed fears that he would be a significantly less productive player.