Astros' Kyle Tucker: Gets breather Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Tucker isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Mark Berman of Fox 26 reports.
Tucker had gone just 2-for-12 with a run, four walks and four strikeouts in the last four games. Aledmys Diaz will start in right field and bat seventh.
