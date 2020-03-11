Tucker will start at first base and bat cleanup Wednesday in the Astros' Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Though the 23-year-old is expected to begin the season as Houston's fourth outfielder and see most of his action at either of the corner spots throughout the campaign, Tucker began fielding grounders at first base Tuesday as he aims to increase his versatility off the bench. Tucker likely isn't being viewed as the top backup at first base, with utility man Aledmys Diaz representing a more likely candidate to draw starts at the position when Yuli Gurriel needs a day off.