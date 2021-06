Tucker went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's 14-3 win over Minnesota.

Tucker launched a two-run shot in the fourth inning, giving him 13 on the year and his second in as many days. The 24-year-old outfielder has gone 13-for-35 (.371) with seven extra-base hits and eight RBI during his active eight-game hitting streak. His season OPS is up to .832 through 264 plate appearances.