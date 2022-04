Tucker went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.

The outfielder took Taylor Hearn deep in the top of the fourth inning, driving in Yuli Gurriel before later driving in another run on a fielder's choice in the sixth. The homer was his third of the season, but it was his first since he hit two against the Angels on April 8. After going 1-for-35 over his prior 10 games, Tucker has now secured seven hits in his last four contests.