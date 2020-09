Tucker went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Angels.

Tucker gave the Astros a quick 2-0 lead with his 389-foot shot in the first inning Sunday. Now that he's getting consistent MLB playing time, the 23-year-old is showing exactly what all the hype was about; he's slashing .284/.338/.596 with 22 extra-base hits and 37 RBI.