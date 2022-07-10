Tucker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Athletics.
Tucker provided the Astros' final run with his eighth-inning blast. The outfielder has remained fairly steady in July, going 10-for-34 (.294) with two homers, eight RBI and six runs scored in his last nine games. A reliable speed threat, Tucker hasn't attempted a steal since he was caught June 30 against the Yankees. He's at 17 homers, 14 steals, 59 RBI, 38 runs scored and a .259/.350/.486 slash line through 320 plate appearances this year.