Tucker (ankle) is likely to return to the lineup for Sunday's Grapefruit League finale, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Tucker is considered day-to-day with a minor ankle sprain that he suffered while playing for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. Even if he is held out of the lineup for Sunday's finale, there's a very good chance the left-handed hitting outfielder is back in the lineup for Opening Day against the White Sox on Thursday.