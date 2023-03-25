Tucker (ankle) is likely to return to the lineup for Sunday's Grapefruit League finale, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Tucker is considered day-to-day with a minor ankle sprain that he suffered while playing for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. Even if he is held out of the lineup for Sunday's finale, there's a very good chance the left-handed hitting outfielder is back in the lineup for Opening Day against the White Sox on Thursday.
