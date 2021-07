Tucker (back) is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tucker was scratched from Friday's lineup due to back spasms and the outfielder remained sidelined for the remainder of the series in Cleveland. Manager Dusty Baker said Sunday that he hoped Tucker would be able to return Tuesday, and he's now officially penciled him in to bat sixth as the right fielder against Chris Bassitt.