Tucker is 11-for-28 (.393 AVG) with two home runs, two steals and nine strikeouts in six games since being optioned to Triple-A Fresno.

He has really heated up over the past couple days, with six hits, including two home runs, over the past two games (11 at-bats). While this is nice to see, it's not surprising, as he had essentially mastered the level prior to being promoted to the majors a month ago. The recent barrage of strikeouts is a bit concerning -- perhaps he is trying too hard to hit his way back to the big leagues. He is on the 40-man roster, so he should return in September, at the latest, and could be back up before then if he continues to swing a hot bat.