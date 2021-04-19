Tucker batted leadoff for a second straight game and went 0-for-3 in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Mariners.

Houston manager Dusty Baker is front-loading his impact hitters in the top half of the lineup while the team is without Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez due to health and safety protocols. That means a more prominent role for Tucker, who was 1-for-7 over the weekend as the leadoff batter. It may not be the best time to experiment with Tucker, but Baker has limited options right now. Tucker, who is batting .226 with a .682 OPS, bemoaned his pull-happy approach last week, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, and is cognizant that he needs to swing through the ball.