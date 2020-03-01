Tucker went 0-for-1 with a walk and was caught stealing in Saturday's spring game against the Mets.

Tucker is now hitless in 13 spring plate appearances. He had a modicum of success in a September callup last season, but the 22-year-old outfielder with a sterling minor-league resume does not have an everyday gig lined up in Houston. With nearly 1,000 plate appearances at Triple-A, there's nothing left for Tucker to prove in the minors, so it becomes manager Dusty Baker's challenge to find ways to get his bat in the lineup.